Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

TTD opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

