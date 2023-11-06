Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.71.

TOU stock opened at C$72.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.10. The firm has a market cap of C$24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

