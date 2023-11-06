The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.9 %
LGL opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.32.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
