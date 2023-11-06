The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.15. 2,695,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,582,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

