Summit Insights Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

