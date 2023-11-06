StockNews.com Lowers TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

THS stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

