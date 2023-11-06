StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

FC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

