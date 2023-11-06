StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

