StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

