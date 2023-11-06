StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. State Street Corp increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.