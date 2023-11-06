StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of INO stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
