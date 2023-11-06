StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 387,752 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 988.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 500,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 454,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

