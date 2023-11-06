Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at C$42.35 on Thursday. Sprott has a one year low of C$38.43 and a one year high of C$56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.2695606 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

