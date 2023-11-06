Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.2695606 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 66.03%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
