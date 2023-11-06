SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,977. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $155.81 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.