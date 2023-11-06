SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,869. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

