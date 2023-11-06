SouthState Corp Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,698,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 99.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.