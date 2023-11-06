S&CO Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.74. The company had a trading volume of 245,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $206.66 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.87.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

