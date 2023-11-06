S&CO Inc. Buys 200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

PNC stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.27. 322,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

