Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Insider Rupert Hogg Purchases 2,100 Shares

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Hogg acquired 2,100 shares of Schroder AsiaPacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,849 ($11,984.67).
Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Up 1.4 %
LON SDP opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £741.16 million, a PE ratio of -2,820.59 and a beta of 0.64. Schroder AsiaPacific has a 52 week low of GBX 459 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 553.55 ($6.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.21.
Schroder AsiaPacific Company Profile
