Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Insider Rupert Hogg Purchases 2,100 Shares

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Hogg acquired 2,100 shares of Schroder AsiaPacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,849 ($11,984.67).

Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Up 1.4 %

LON SDP opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £741.16 million, a PE ratio of -2,820.59 and a beta of 0.64. Schroder AsiaPacific has a 52 week low of GBX 459 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 553.55 ($6.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.21.

Schroder AsiaPacific Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

