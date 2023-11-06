Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

