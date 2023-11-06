Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.71) to GBX 2,860 ($34.80) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.72) to GBX 3,170 ($38.57) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.47) to GBX 3,000 ($36.51) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($26.77) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,898.33.

NYSE:RELX opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

