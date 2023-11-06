Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGX. Citigroup cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.80.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.91 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

