Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

