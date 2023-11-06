Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 695 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT remained flat at $164.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

