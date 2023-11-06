Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,966 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $404,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $429.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.57 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.20 and a 200 day moving average of $478.38.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

