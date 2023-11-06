Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,034 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $223.75 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

