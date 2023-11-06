Piper Sandler Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $191.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.23. 112,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,523. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 349,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,404,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

