Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.97. 165,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,645. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

