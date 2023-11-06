Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.52. 100,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,033. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $328.43 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

