Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $134.99. 1,488,184 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

