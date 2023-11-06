Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

TSE PKI opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.07. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

