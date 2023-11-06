Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

OSCR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Oscar Health stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

