Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,558 shares. The firm has a market cap of $439.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

