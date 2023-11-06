Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.75. 995,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,230. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.18 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.