Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 11,095 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 1,213,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,092. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

