Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.21. 281,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

