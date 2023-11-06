Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
AVEM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 104,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.
About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
