Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.67 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

