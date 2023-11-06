NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Lowered by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.