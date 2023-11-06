Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 836.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

