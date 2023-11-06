Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.88.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.