Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $374,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $816.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $821.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

