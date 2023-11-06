Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 3,895 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.3 %

FMC stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $134.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.