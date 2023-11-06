Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $170.55 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

See Also

