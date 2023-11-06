Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

