Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $309,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Aptiv by 125.7% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

