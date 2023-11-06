Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $290,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,115 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 353,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILV opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $760.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

