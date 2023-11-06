Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $318,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $145.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

