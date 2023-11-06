Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $284,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

