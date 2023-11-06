Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 25,670 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.88 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

