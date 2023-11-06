Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 6,095 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.24 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.